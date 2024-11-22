King and Northeastern knock off Florida International 60-58

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rashad King led Northeastern with 19 points, including the game-winning layup with three seconds remaining,…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rashad King led Northeastern with 19 points, including the game-winning layup with three seconds remaining, and the Huskies beat Florida International 60-58 on Friday.

King added eight rebounds for the Huskies (4-1). Harold Woods added 12 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line while he also had five rebounds.

Vianney Salatchoum led the way for the Panthers (1-4) with 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Woods put up eight points in the first half for Northeastern, who led 30-27 at the break. King led Northeastern with 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

