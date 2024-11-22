Live Radio
Kent State Golden Flashes to square off against the Cleveland State Vikings Saturday

The Associated Press

November 22, 2024, 3:41 AM

Kent State Golden Flashes (3-1) at Cleveland State Vikings (3-3)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Kent State.

The Vikings are 2-0 in home games. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

Kent State finished 17-17 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Golden Flashes gave up 71.3 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

