Kent State Golden Flashes to square off against the Cleveland State Vikings Saturday

Kent State Golden Flashes (3-1) at Cleveland State Vikings (3-3)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Kent State.

The Vikings are 2-0 in home games. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

Kent State finished 17-17 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Golden Flashes gave up 71.3 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

