Kensie leads San Diego against Idaho State after 20-point showing

Idaho State Bengals (1-2) at San Diego Toreros (1-2) San Diego; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts…

Idaho State Bengals (1-2) at San Diego Toreros (1-2)

San Diego; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Idaho State after Keyon Kensie scored 20 points in San Diego’s 85-76 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

San Diego went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Toreros gave up 77.3 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

Idaho State finished 14-20 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Bengals gave up 70.1 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.