Kennesaw State visits Cal Baptist after Lue’s 22-point showing

Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Cal Baptist after Braedan Lue scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 110-61 win against the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

Cal Baptist finished 11-7 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Lancers averaged 11.3 assists per game on 23.1 made field goals last season.

Kennesaw State went 15-16 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Owls shot 44.6% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

