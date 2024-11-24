Kennesaw State hosts No. 24 Rutgers following Cottle’s 22-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0) at Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0) at Kennesaw State Owls (4-1)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -12.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State faces No. 24 Rutgers after Simeon Cottle scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 84-78 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Owls are 4-0 in home games. Kennesaw State is seventh in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Rutgers finished 15-17 overall with a 3-9 record on the road last season. The Scarlet Knights gave up 66.5 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

