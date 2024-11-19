Kennesaw State hosts Abilene Christian after Madden’s 23-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-1) at Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-1) at Kennesaw State Owls (3-1)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Kennesaw State after Hunter Jack Madden scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 72-60 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

Kennesaw State finished 9-4 at home last season while going 15-16 overall. The Owls shot 44.6% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

Abilene Christian finished 16-18 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shot 46.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

