Kennesaw State faces Abilene Christian after Cottle’s 27-point showing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-1) at Kennesaw State Owls (3-1)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Abilene Christian after Simeon Cottle scored 27 points in Kennesaw State’s 85-67 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

Kennesaw State went 15-16 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Owls averaged 82.8 points per game last season, 14.8 from the free-throw line and 28.2 from beyond the arc.

Abilene Christian went 16-18 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.5 last season.

