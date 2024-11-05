Kendal Coleman, AJ Braun score 17 apiece to help Cal Baptist defeat Incarnate Word 83-78 in opener

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Kendal Coleman and AJ Braun scored 17 points apiece to help California Baptist defeat Incarnate Word…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Kendal Coleman and AJ Braun scored 17 points apiece to help California Baptist defeat Incarnate Word 83-78 in a season opener on Monday night.

Coleman had six rebounds for the Lancers (1-0). Braun made 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line with five rebounds. Dominique Daniels Jr. shot 5 of 13 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Cardinals were led by Davion Bailey, who recorded 41 points. Jalin Anderson added 20 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

