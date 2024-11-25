Kelton Talford’s double-double powers Winthrop past Long Island University 87-65

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Winthrop beat Long Island…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Winthrop beat Long Island University 87-65 on Monday night.

KJ Doucet shot 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to add 17 points for the Eagles (5-3). Nick Johnson shot 5 of 8 from the floor and score 11.

Jamal Fuller led the way for the Sharks (3-4) with 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Tre’shawn Sheppard added 10 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Lee scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

