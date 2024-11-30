Kelly and Charleston Southern host Miami (FL)

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-7) at Miami Hurricanes (3-3) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -23.5;…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-7) at Miami Hurricanes (3-3)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -23.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Miami (FL) after Taje’ Kelly scored 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 91-67 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hurricanes have gone 3-0 in home games. Miami (FL) averages 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 0-4 away from home. Charleston Southern is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Miami (FL) scores 84.5 points, 5.5 more per game than the 79.0 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Miami (FL) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

RJ Johnson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.