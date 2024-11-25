Keishon Porter, Perry Smith Jr. lead North Carolina Central over Carolina University 91-35

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keishon Porter and Perry Smith Jr. scored 15 points apiece as North Carolina Central beat Carolina…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keishon Porter and Perry Smith Jr. scored 15 points apiece as North Carolina Central beat Carolina University 91-36 on Monday night.

Porter also contributed four steals for the Eagles (2-6). Smith finished 7 of 12 from the floor. Po’Boigh King had 14 points.

The Bruins were led by Jayden Jackson with 13 points. Chris High added 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

