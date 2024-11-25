Live Radio
Keishon Porter, Perry Smith Jr. lead North Carolina Central over Carolina University 91-35

The Associated Press

November 25, 2024, 10:02 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keishon Porter and Perry Smith Jr. scored 15 points apiece as North Carolina Central beat Carolina University 91-36 on Monday night.

Porter also contributed four steals for the Eagles (2-6). Smith finished 7 of 12 from the floor. Po’Boigh King had 14 points.

The Bruins were led by Jayden Jackson with 13 points. Chris High added 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

