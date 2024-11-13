Keaston Willis scores 22, Tulsa secures 85-76 win against Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Keaston Willis’ 22 points helped Tulsa defeat Oral Roberts 85-76 on Wednesday night. Willis also had…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Keaston Willis’ 22 points helped Tulsa defeat Oral Roberts 85-76 on Wednesday night.

Willis also had eight rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (3-0). Isaiah Barnes scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Dwon Odom also finished with 15 points.

The Golden Eagles (1-2) were led by Issac McBride, who recorded 24 points. Sam Alajiki added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oral Roberts. JoJo Moore also had 13 points.

Tulsa took the lead with 6:52 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-29 at halftime, with Willis racking up 11 points. Tulsa closed out its victory in the second half, with Odom scoring a team-high 11 points after the break.

