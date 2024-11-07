Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Kaylene Smikle has 20…

Kaylene Smikle has 20 points, No. 18 Maryland women use early surge to roll past Coppin State 70-47

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 8:10 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 20 points and No. 18 Maryland used a big second quarter to cruise to a 70-47 home-opening win over Coppin State on Thursday night.

Smikle, an All-Big Ten selection at Rutgers last year, hit four 3-pointers for the Terps (2-0), who had 10 new players on their roster, including seven transfers Sarah Te-Biasu, the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year at VCU, added 12 points. Saylor Poffenbarger, a transfer from Arkansas, had 10 rebounds.

Laila Lawrence led the Eagles (1-1) with 16 points.

Maryland blew the game open by outscoring Coppin State 25-4 in the second quarter to lead 40-16 at the half. The Terps went 8 of 14 from the field with three 3s and 6 of 6 from the foul line. In 15 shots the Eagles hit a 3 before missing their last 13 shots and made 1 of 2 free throws.

Smikle it a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the first quarter to give her 11 points and Maryland a 15-12 lead. The score was 17-15 with nine minutes to go in the second quarter before the Terps closed on a 23-1 run. Poffenbarger had a pair of 3s, her only baskets of the game, and Te-Biasu another in the first 15-0 burst.

The lead reached 32 points midway through the third quarter as Smikle had a 3 and five points and Te-Biasu had a 3 to cap a 10-0 run.

Maryland hit 10 3s on 25 attempts and shot 41% (24 of 59 overall. Coppin State, after shooting 22% in the first quarter finished at 32% (18 of 55) for the game but had just 5 3s on 22 attempts.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up