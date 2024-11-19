Kaufman-Renn leads No. 6 Purdue against No. 15 Marquette after 26-point outing

Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under…

Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Purdue visits No. 15 Marquette after Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 26 points in Purdue’s 87-78 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Marquette went 14-2 at home a season ago while going 27-10 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 78.1 points per game last season, 38.9 in the paint, 18.1 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

Purdue went 34-5 overall with a 7-3 record on the road last season. The Boilermakers averaged 82.3 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

