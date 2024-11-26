Karasinski’s 15 lead Bellarmine over Midway 101-60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jack Karasinski’s 15 points helped Bellarmine defeat Midway 101-60 on Tuesday night. Karasinski shot 6 for…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jack Karasinski’s 15 points helped Bellarmine defeat Midway 101-60 on Tuesday night.

Karasinski shot 6 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Knights (2-5). Ben Johnson added 14 points while shooting 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds. Billy Smith went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Eagles were led by Tim Fuller, who posted 12 points. Isaiah Francis added nine points and two steals for Midway. Breland Morrison also had nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

