Karaban has big all-around game as No. 3 UConn beats Sacred Heart 92-56 in season opener

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban had 20 points, seven rebounds, seven blocks and six assists as No. 3 UConn opened the season with a 92-56 win over Sacred Heart on Wednesday night.

Liam McNeeley added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, seeking their third consecutive NCAA championship. Solo Ball scored 16.

Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds as Connecticut outrebounded Sacred Heart 47-25.

Amiri Stewart had 13 points and Bryce Johnson added 10 for the Pioneers (0-2).

Tanner Thomas, who scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s season-opening loss to Temple, had just six against UConn (1-0).

Before the game, the Huskies unveiled their 2023-24 national championship banner. UConn had four starters taken in the NBA draft last summer. Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer all had video messages for the fans at Gampel Pavilion.

Takeaways

Sacred Heart: Three of the first four baskets for the Pioneers were 3-pointers. However, the team hit only one more. Sacred Heart is 9 for 34 from 3-point range in the first two games of the season.

UConn: McNeeley and Reed both had a double-double in their UConn debuts. McNeeley was the top-rated recruit in the Huskies’ freshman class, while Reed is a Michigan transfer.

Key moment

Sacred Heart only trailed by five with 5:46 left in the first half. Karaban scored eight of UConn’s next 10 points as the Huskies closed the half on a 16-6 run to take a 46-31 lead at halftime.

Key stats

UConn had 14 offensive rebounds, 10 steals and 11 blocked shots.

Up next

Sacred Heart plays at Dartmouth on Saturday.

UConn hosts New Hampshire on Saturday in Hartford.

