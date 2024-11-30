Karaban and No. 2 UConn host Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-8) at UConn Huskies (4-3) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -37.5; over/under…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-8) at UConn Huskies (4-3)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -37.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Alex Karaban scored 21 points in UConn’s 85-67 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Huskies are 4-0 in home games. UConn averages 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 18.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 0-8 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fifth in the MEAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Flippin averaging 2.7.

UConn makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Maryland-Eastern Shore has allowed to its opponents (46.5%). Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 40.3% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karaban is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Huskies.

Ketron Shaw is averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

