Kansas State Wildcats play the Longwood Lancers

Longwood Lancers (6-1) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (4-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood and Kansas State square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Wildcats have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 16.3 assists per game led by Dug McDaniel averaging 5.0.

The Lancers have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Longwood has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kansas State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Kansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: David N’Guessan is shooting 68.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Wildcats.

K.J. McClurg is averaging 14.3 points for the Lancers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

