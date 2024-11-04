Kansas State Wildcats begin season at home against the New Orleans Privateers

New Orleans Privateers at Kansas State Wildcats New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State starts the season…

New Orleans Privateers at Kansas State Wildcats

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State starts the season at home against New Orleans.

Kansas State went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Wildcats averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 16.9 bench points last season.

New Orleans went 5-16 in Southland action and 2-15 on the road last season. The Privateers averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 16.8 on free throws and 16.2 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

