Kansas State Wildcats and the Liberty Flames play in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Liberty Flames (5-1) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (4-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Kansas State square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in non-conference play. Kansas State is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Flames are 5-1 in non-conference play. Liberty has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Kansas State makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Liberty scores 10.4 more points per game (76.8) than Kansas State allows to opponents (66.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: David N’Guessan is scoring 15.2 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wildcats.

Kaden Metheny is averaging 15.4 points for the Flames.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

