Kansas State Wildcats and the Liberty Flames play in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Liberty Flames (5-1) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (4-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Kansas State square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Wildcats have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Kansas State scores 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Flames are 5-1 in non-conference play. Liberty has a 4-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Kansas State makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Liberty has shot at a 50.0% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

Kaden Metheny averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

