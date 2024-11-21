Live Radio
Kansas State squares off against George Washington in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

The Associated Press

November 21, 2024, 3:43 AM

George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (3-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State will face George Washington at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

Kansas State went 19-15 overall with an 11-6 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats averaged 72.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.1 last season.

George Washington went 15-17 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Revolutionaries averaged 76.8 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 10.9 off of turnovers and 7.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

