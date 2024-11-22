Kansas State squares off against George Washington in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (3-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State will take on George Washington at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

Kansas State finished 19-15 overall with an 11-6 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats averaged 5.9 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

George Washington finished 15-17 overall with an 11-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Revolutionaries averaged 76.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

