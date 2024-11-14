Kansas State plays LSU after Hausen’s 22-point outing

LSU Tigers (2-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under…

LSU Tigers (2-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)

New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts LSU after Brendan Hausen scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 77-64 win against the Cleveland State Vikings.

Kansas State finished 19-15 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats gave up 71.1 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

LSU went 3-7 on the road and 17-16 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 16.0 on free throws and 23.4 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

