Kansas State hosts New Orleans for season opener

New Orleans Privateers at Kansas State Wildcats

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State opens the season at home against New Orleans.

Kansas State finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Wildcats averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

New Orleans finished 5-16 in Southland action and 2-15 on the road a season ago. The Privateers averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 30.3% from deep last season.

