Kansas State hosts New Orleans for season opener

New Orleans Privateers at Kansas State Wildcats
New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State opens the season at home against New Orleans.
Kansas State finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Wildcats averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.
New Orleans finished 5-16 in Southland action and 2-15 on the road a season ago. The Privateers averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 30.3% from deep last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
