Kansas Jayhawks square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (4-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Kansas square off at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Jayhawks are 4-1 in non-conference play. Kansas scores 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-1 in non-conference play. Pittsburgh is fourth in the ACC with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Khadija Faye averaging 11.3.

Kansas averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 35.5% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

Faye is averaging 17.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.8 blocks for the Panthers.

