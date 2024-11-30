Kansas Jayhawks and the Auburn Tigers meet in Lawrence, Kansas

Auburn Tigers (5-2) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas faces Auburn at Allen…

Auburn Tigers (5-2) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (6-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas faces Auburn at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Jayhawks are 6-1 in non-conference play. Kansas is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Auburn averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 26.7 points per game.

Kansas scores 67.3 points, 15.6 more per game than the 51.7 Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 19.7 more points per game (78.4) than Kansas gives up (58.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is scoring 20.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Jayhawks.

Deyona Gaston is shooting 54.7% and averaging 21.0 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.