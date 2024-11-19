Kansas beats UNC Wilmington to give Bill Self his 800th win.

Hunter Dickinson had 15 points and 15 rebounds, Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 16 points, and No. 1 Kansas shrugged off…

Hunter Dickinson had 15 points and 15 rebounds, Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 16 points, and No. 1 Kansas shrugged off a sluggish start to beat UNC Wilmington 84-66 on Tuesday night and give Jayhawks coach Bill Self his 800th career win.

David Coit added 13 points and Zeke Mayo had 10 for the Jayhawks (5-0), who led 43-38 at halftime before going on a 12-2 run to start the second half. They stretched the lead to 20 and coasted to their 18th straight nonconference home win.

The Jayhawks next face No. 12 Duke in the Vegas Showdown on Tuesday.

Khamari McGriff had 18 points and Noah Ross had 10 with nine boards for UNC Wilmington (4-1), which was picked to finish third in the Colonial Athletic Association after winning 21 games last season.

The Seahawks weren’t intimidated by the 372nd straight sellout at Allen Fieldhouse. They beat Kentucky at Rupp Arena just last season. And while Kansas started the game with energy, UNC Wilmington matched it for the first 20 minutes. It wasn’t until Harris led the Jayhawks’ early second-half charge that they put the game away.

NO. 2 UCONN 81, EAST TEXAS A&M 46

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Solo Ball scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half to lead second-ranked UConn to a victory over East Texas A&M.

Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley added 11 points apiece, and Aidan Mahaney finished with 10 for the Huskies (4-0). Tarris Reed Jr. had nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks off the bench.

Camerin James had 18 points and four rebounds for East Texas A&M (1-4).

UConn, the two-time defending NCAA champion, led 26-17 with 5:57 left in the first half. The Huskies made their next five shots from the field and ended the period on a 16-3 run to take a 42-20 lead at the break.

NO. 9 KENTUCKY 97, LIPSCOMB 68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored 20 points and No. 9 Kentucky shot 55% to roll past Lipscomb.

Lamont Butler added 16 points, Otega Oweh had 14 and Koby Brea scored 12 off the bench for the Wildcats (4-0), who led 20-6 after eight minutes and didn’t let up. They made seven of their first 11 shots and finished 34 of 62 from the field, including 12 for 25 from behind the 3-point arc.

The rout came a day after Kentucky vaulted 10 spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, a jump helped by a 77-72 win over No. 6 Duke in Atlanta that gave first-year coach Mark Pope a signature win.

Jacob Ognacevic had 17 points and Will Pruitt added 12 for the Bisons (2-5), who struggled to string together consecutive baskets in the first half and dropped their third consecutive game.

Robinson shot 6 of 10 overall and 3 for 6 from deep. Amari Williams had 11 rebounds and nine points as Kentucky dominated on the glass, 43-28.

NO. 15 MARQUETTE 76, NO. 6 PURDUE 58

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as No. 15 Marquette defeated No. 6 Purdue to snap the Boilermakers’ 39-game regular-season nonconference winning streak.

Purdue (4-1) hadn’t lost a regular-season nonconference game since falling 58-54 at Miami on Dec. 8, 2020, compiling the fourth-longest such streak in NCAA history. The record is held by Syracuse, which won 52 straight nonconference regular-season games from Dec. 17, 2008, through Dec. 17, 2012.

Jones’ triple-double was the third in school history and first since Dwyane Wade had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists when Marquette beat Kentucky 83-69 in a 2003 regional final to earn its most recent Final Four appearance.

Marquette’s only other triple-double came from Tony Miller against Wisconsin on Dec. 31, 1994.

Stevie Mitchell scored a career-high 21 points for Marquette (5-0). Chase Ross had 12 and Ben Gold added 11.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 16 points, Fletcher Loyer 13 and Braden Smith 11 for Purdue.

NO. 18 CINCINNATI 76, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 60

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Simas Lukosius scored 18 points on six made 3-pointers and No. 18 Cincinnati held off Northern Kentucky.

Dillon Mitchell had 12 points for Cincinnati (4-0) and Jizzle James scored 11 with six assists.

Northern Kentucky (0-4) was led by Sam Vinson who scored 16 points and Trey Robinson who had 12.

Northern Kentucky committed 12 turnovers in the first half leading to 17 of the Bearcats’ 32 points. The Norse also had a 20-11 rebounding advantage and trailed by only 32-28.

Cincinnati led by one point in the second half when Lukosius made three straight 3-pointers to help the Bearcats build a 54-45 lead with 11:50 left.

NO. 21 FLORIDA 84, FLORIDA A&M 60

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 20 points, Walter Clayton Jr. added 17 and No. 21 Florida led the entire way in a victory over Florida A&M.

Alijah Martin chipped in 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Gators (5-0), who extended their best start in embattled coach Todd Golden’s three seasons. Golden has acknowledged a school inquiry into sexual harassment and stalking allegations.

Golden, 39, got another warm reception at home, vastly different than the jeers he heard at Florida State last week.

Florida dominated from the opening tip, taking advantage of its size and speed to build a double-digit lead early in the first half.

Sterling Young led the Rattlers (0-4) with 12 points. Teammate Tyler Shirley appeared to sprain an ankle in the first half.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.