Kaden Metheny scores 15, hits game winner for Liberty in 66-64 victory over Seattle University

SEATTLE (AP) — Kaden Metheny led Liberty with 15 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds remaining, and the…

SEATTLE (AP) — Kaden Metheny led Liberty with 15 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds remaining, and the Flames defeated Seattle University 66-64 on Saturday night.

Metheny shot 5 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Flames (2-0). Jay Maughmer scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Owen Aquino shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

John Christofilis led the way for the Redhawks (0-2) with 16 points. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 12 points and two steals. Paris Dawson scored nine.

Maughmer scored all of his points in the first half for Liberty in a 27-all first-half tie.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.