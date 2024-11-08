Kaden Gumbs’ double-double powers Texas State to 102-62 victory McMurry

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kaden Gumbs had 27 points and 10 rebounds in Texas State’s 102-62 win over McMurry…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kaden Gumbs had 27 points and 10 rebounds in Texas State’s 102-62 win over McMurry on Friday night.

Gumbs added three steals for the Bobcats (2-0). Drue Drinnon scored 21 points while going 7 of 12 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Josh O’Garro shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

The War Hawks were led by Matt Pena, who posted 15 points. Josh Alcocer added 10 points.

