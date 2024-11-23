Justin Hill scores 17 as Wichita State downs Saint Louis 88-63

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Justin Hill scored 17 points to lead Wichita State to an 88-63 victory over Saint…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Justin Hill scored 17 points to lead Wichita State to an 88-63 victory over Saint Louis on Friday night at the Hall of Fame Classic.

Hill shot 5 for 16 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Shockers (5-0). Corey Washington scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. A.J McGinnis scored 12.

Kalu Anya finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals and Kellen Thames scored 15 points with eight rebounds to pace the Billikens for Saint Louis. Larry Hughes Jr. had 10 points.

Wichita State took the lead with 2:49 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-37 at halftime, with Quincy Ballard racking up eight points.

Wichita State put the game out of reach with a late 12-3 run. Washington scored 10 points in the second half to lead the way.

Wichita State will play Minnesota on Thursday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational.

Saint Louis will host Quinnipiac on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.