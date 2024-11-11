Julien leads Arkansas State against Little Rock after 20-point game

Little Rock Trojans (1-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State…

Little Rock Trojans (1-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Little Rock after Kobe Julien scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 88-79 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Arkansas State went 10-3 at home a season ago while going 20-17 overall. The Red Wolves averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 35.0 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

Little Rock finished 6-6 on the road and 21-13 overall a season ago. The Trojans gave up 72.5 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.