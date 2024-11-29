JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen score 30-plus points and No. 6 USC routs Saint Louis 104-65

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored a season-best 34 points despite four fouls, Kiki Iriafen added a career-high…

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored a season-best 34 points despite four fouls, Kiki Iriafen added a career-high 30 and No. 6 Southern California pulled away in the second half to beat Saint Louis 104-65 in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational on Friday night.

Watkins was 7 of 9 from the free throw line and had six rebounds. Iriafen made all 12 of her free throws and grabbed 12 rebounds. Talia Von Oelhoffen added 13 points for the Trojans (6-1).

Saint Louis shot 48% in the second quarter while holding the Trojans to 40% and their bench outscored USC’s reserves, 10-5, to trail 42-37 at halftime.

But USC roared back in the third, outscoring the Billikens 37-8. Watkins had seven points in an 18-0 run.

The Billikens (3-5) were led by Mia Bergstrom with 19 points.

Takeaways

Saint Louis: The Billikens made it interesting in the first half. After falling behind by nine in the first quarter, they overcame USC’s press and used a 12-1 run to outscore the Trojans 22-18 in the second quarter.

USC: The Trojans needed a half to get untracked, but once they did the duo of Watkins and Iriafen, who transferred from Stanford, showed how dominant they can be. They went 2-0 in the desert, having routed Seton Hall 84-51 in their first game.

Key moment

USC turned up its defense in the second half and outscored Saint Louis 19-0 in points off turnovers in the third quarter.

Key stat

The Billikens’ 24 turnovers led to 45 points for the Trojans. Gray had a team-high six turnovers.

Up next

Saint Louis hosts Murray State on Tuesday. USC hosts Cal Baptist on Tuesday.

