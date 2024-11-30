Judd and Missouri host Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) at Missouri Tigers (6-3) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Jacksonville…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) at Missouri Tigers (6-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Jacksonville State after Ashton Judd scored 22 points in Missouri’s 85-57 victory against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Tigers are 4-1 in home games. Missouri is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 in road games. Jacksonville State is 4-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Missouri makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). Jacksonville State averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.7 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Tigers.

Mya Barnes averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 55.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

