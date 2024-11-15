Josh Omojafo scores 17 in Robert Morris’ 67-53 victory over Lindenwood

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Omojafo’s 17 points helped Robert Morris defeat Lindenwood 67-53 on Friday night. Omojafo also…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Omojafo’s 17 points helped Robert Morris defeat Lindenwood 67-53 on Friday night.

Omojafo also had five rebounds for the Colonials (3-2). Ryan Prather Jr. shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Alvaro Folgueiras had 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Markeith Browning II finished with 11 points and two steals for the Lions (1-3). Reggie Bass added 10 points, four assists and two steals. Anias Futrell had eight points.

