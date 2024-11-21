Josh Morgan, Chas Stinson rally Stonehill to 67-66 victory over Bryant

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Josh Morgan scored 22 and Chas Stinson hit the second of two free throws with…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Josh Morgan scored 22 and Chas Stinson hit the second of two free throws with 29 seconds left to left Stonehill over Bryant 67-66 on Thursday night.

Morgan shot 7 for 15 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Skyhawks (3-4). Amir Nesbitt scored 17 and Todd Brogna added 10 points.

Earl Timberlake led the way for the Bulldogs (3-2) with 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Connor Withers added 13 points, two steals and three blocks. Rafael Pinzon finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

