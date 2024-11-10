Josh Harris, Jasai Miles propel North Florida to 105-93 victory over Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Harris scored 22 points to lead six players in double figures, Jasai Miles posted a double-double,…

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Harris scored 22 points to lead six players in double figures, Jasai Miles posted a double-double, and North Florida cruised to a 105-93 victory over Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Harris made 8 of 10 shots from the floor and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line for the Ospreys (3-0). He added seven rebounds. Miles finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out late in the game.

Nate Lliteras scored 17 on 7-for-11 shooting with two 3-pointers for North Florida. Jaylen Smith totaled 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Reserves Kamrin Oriol and Liam Murphy scored 12 and 10, respectively.

Baye Ndongo led the Yellow Jackets (1-1) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kowacie Reeves Jr. hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Luke O’Brien pitched in with 15 points and eight boards. Oklahoma transfer Javian McCollum had 14 points and six assists. Lance Terry came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 14.

McCollum and O’Brien sank 3-pointers to begin the game, and Georgia Tech didn’t trail until Murphy buried a 3-pointer to put North Florida on top 40-39 with 4:55 left before halftime. Another Murphy 3-pointer triggered an 11-5 run and the Ospreys took a 53-49 lead into intermission.

Naithan George’s layup gave Georgia Tech a 56-55 lead early in the second half, but Miles made four free throws and Smith hit a 3-pointer in an 11-0 spurt as North Florida grabbed a 10-point lead at the 16:27 mark. The Ospreys scored 11 straight points again to push their advantage to 77-60 less than four minutes later and they cruised from there.

North Florida topped the century mark on a 3-pointer by Smith with 2:35 left to play.

NEXT UP

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets, who open the season with seven straight games at home, play Texas Southern on Tuesday.

North Florida: The Ospreys travel to play Georgia on Tuesday.

