Joseph scores 21, Providence downs Central Connecticut State 59-55

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bensley Joseph scored 21 points as Providence beat Central Connecticut State 59-55 on Monday night in a season opener.

Joseph went 8 of 14 from the field (5 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Friars. Wesley Cardet Jr. scored eight points while going 3 of 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Christ Essandoko shot 3 of 6 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with seven points.

Jordan Jones led the Blue Devils in scoring, finishing with 21 points. CCSU also got 11 points and two steals from Abdul Momoh. Devin Haid also recorded nine points and eight rebounds.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored six points in the first half and Providence went into halftime trailing 26-24. Joseph scored 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

