Jordan scores 18 in Tulane’s 76-42 win against Louisiana College

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mari Jordan scored 18 points as Tulane beat Louisiana College 76-42 on Monday night.

Jordan shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Green Wave. Kaleb Banks scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds. Gregg Glenn III shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Joseph Holloway led the way for the Wildcats with seven points and six rebounds. Devin Carter added seven points for Louisiana College. Corey Lombard had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

