Joplin leads No. 18 Marquette against Central Michigan after 27-point performance

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0)

Milwaukee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -27.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Marquette hosts Central Michigan after David Joplin scored 27 points in Marquette’s 82-63 win against the George Mason Patriots.

Marquette finished 27-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Eagles shot 47.8% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Central Michigan went 18-14 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Chippewas averaged 66.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.