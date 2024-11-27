Jones scores 17, Colgate downs UNC Wilmington 72-59

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Parker Jones and Brady Cummins each had 17 points in Colgate’s 72-59 victory over UNC Wilmington…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Parker Jones and Brady Cummins each had 17 points in Colgate’s 72-59 victory over UNC Wilmington on Wednesday night.

Jones had nine rebounds for the Raiders (2-4). Cummins added five rebounds. Sam Wright had 14 points and went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Donovan Newby finished with 13 points for the Seahawks (3-2). UNC Wilmington also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Harlan Obioha.

Cummins led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 37-29 at the break. Wright scored a team-high 11 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

