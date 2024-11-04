Jones scores 15 as Coastal Carolina knocks off Western Michigan 60-56

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rasheed Jones scored 15 points as Coastal Carolina beat Western Michigan 60-56 on Monday night. Jones…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rasheed Jones scored 15 points as Coastal Carolina beat Western Michigan 60-56 on Monday night.

Jones shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Chanticleers. Noah Amenhauser scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Henry Abraham went 2 of 6 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with seven points, while adding six rebounds.

The Broncos were led in scoring by Donovan Williams, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Markhi Strickland added 13 points for Western Michigan. Javaughn Hannah also recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

