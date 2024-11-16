Jones leads Northern Illinois against Bradley after 22-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at Bradley Braves (2-1) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -18.5; over/under…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-1) at Bradley Braves (2-1)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -18.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Bradley after Quentin Jones scored 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 79-66 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

Bradley went 23-12 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Braves averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.1 last season.

Northern Illinois went 11-20 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Huskies averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 33.2 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

