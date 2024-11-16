Jones leads CSU Bakersfield against Fresno State after 25-point performance

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-1) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -1.5;…

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-1)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts Fresno State after Jemel Jones scored 25 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 86-81 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

CSU Bakersfield finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 69.2 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

Fresno State went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 3-9 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free-throw line and 20.7 from beyond the arc.

