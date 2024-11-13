Jones leads Coastal Carolina against NC State after 20-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at NC State Wolfpack (2-0) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) at NC State Wolfpack (2-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -18.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on NC State after Rasheed Jones scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 63-59 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

NC State finished 12-5 at home last season while going 26-15 overall. The Wolfpack averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 14.2 from the free-throw line and 21 from 3-point range.

Coastal Carolina went 1-9 on the road and 9-22 overall last season. The Chanticleers averaged 12.7 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.