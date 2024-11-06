Johnston scores 31, High Point defeats Coppin State 93-51

Chase Johnston's 31 points led High Point over Coppin State 93-51 on Wednesday night.

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Chase Johnston’s 31 points led High Point over Coppin State 93-51 on Wednesday night.

Johnston shot 11 for 13, including 9 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (1-0). Kezza Giffa scored 16 points while shooting 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. D’Maurian Williams had 11 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

Khali Horton finished with 11 points for the Eagles (0-2). Derrius Ward added nine points for Coppin State. Peter Oduro also put up eight points.

