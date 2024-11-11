Johnston scores 25, Furman downs Jacksonville 78-69

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Charles Johnston had 25 points in Furman’s 78-69 victory against Jacksonville on Monday night. Johnston shot…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Charles Johnston had 25 points in Furman’s 78-69 victory against Jacksonville on Monday night.

Johnston shot 8 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Paladins (3-0). Pjay Smith Jr. scored 14 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 8 from the line and added six rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Tom House shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Dolphins (1-2) were led in scoring by Robert McCray, who finished with 26 points and four assists. Jacksonville also got 11 points and two steals from Zach Bell. Zimi Nwokeji finished with eight points.

Furman’s next game is Friday against Tulane at home, and Jacksonville hosts South Carolina State on Thursday.

