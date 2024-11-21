Johnston leads Loyola Marymount against North Dakota after 27-point outing

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-2) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-2)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts North Dakota after Will Johnston scored 27 points in Loyola Marymount’s 77-71 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

Loyola Marymount finished 12-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lions averaged 11.9 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

North Dakota finished 18-14 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

