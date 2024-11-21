Johnson’s free throws fend off Syracuse for 70-66 Texas victory in Legends Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Tre Johnson endured a poor offensive night before scoring Texas’ final six points — all from…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tre Johnson endured a poor offensive night before scoring Texas’ final six points — all from the line — and the Longhorns got past Syracuse 70-66 Thursday night after blowing a 16-point second-half lead at the UKG Legends Classic.

Friday the Longhorns (4-1) take on the winner of Thursday’s late game between Texas Tech and Saint Joseph’s for the tourney title while the Orange will play the loser.

Johnson, a freshman averaging 23.5 points per game, finished with 16 points but on 4-of-18 shooting, including 1 of 7 from the arc. He made 7 of 8 at the line. Arthur Kaluma had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chendall Weaver added 10 points and nine rebounds for Texas, which shot 47% and made 12 of 14 free throws.

J.J. Starling scored 16 points, Eddie Lampkin had 14 points and six assists, and Chris Bell and Jyare Davis had 11 points each for the Orange (3-1), who shot 46% but made only 9 of 18 free throws.

Texas led by a point with a minute to go before Johnson went on his free-throw binge, two coming with 21.3 seconds left for a five-point lead. Starling hit a short jumper and teammate Jaquan Carlos hit 1 of 2 free throws to trim the lead but Johnson went back to the line to seal it with 9.3 left.

Texas led by 11 at halftime and by 16 early in the second half. Syracuse then rallied behind Lampkin who scored seven straight points to kick off a 14-2 run. Starling hit consecutive buckets for a tie and not long after Syracuse had its first lead after a Lampkin bucket and free throw. The lead changed hands a couple times before a follow by Weaver with just under three minutes left put the Longhorns back in front for good.

Texas scored the first nine points of the game and led by as many 16 in the first half. The Orange cut the lead to 41-30 by halftime. Texas shot 61% in the first half.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.