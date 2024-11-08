Johnson’s 30 lead UC Davis past Idaho 79-75

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ty Johnson put up 30 points as UC Davis beat Idaho 79-75 on Thursday. Johnson also…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ty Johnson put up 30 points as UC Davis beat Idaho 79-75 on Thursday.

Johnson also added seven rebounds and four steals for the Aggies (1-1). Pablo Tamba added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Leo DeBruhl had nine points and shot 2 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Vandals (1-1) were led in scoring by Tyler Mrus, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Kristian Gonzalez added 16 points and eight rebounds for Idaho. Kyson Rose had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

